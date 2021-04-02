Cuba, Russia confirm excellent political and economic relations

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel and Vice President of the Government of the Russian Federation Yuri Borísov confirmed the excellent political, economic and cooperation relations between both nations.

During a meeting, Miguel Díaz-Canel also sent a brotherly greeting to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, according to the Cuban Presidency´s official website.

Such a meeting was also attended by Vice Ministers of Economic Development and Finance Vladimir Ilichev and Timur Maksimov, respectively; Andrey Guskov, ambassador in Havana; and Nikita Gusakov, general director of the Russian Agency for Export Credit and Investment Insurance.

Borísov, also co-chairman of the Cuba-Russia Intergovernmental Commission for Economic-Commercial and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, traveled to Cuba to attend the 18th Session.

The delegations headed by Ricardo Cabrisas, Cuba´s deputy prime minister and Borísov debated mutual interest issues in 14 working groups.

Havana and Moscow ties are based on respect, trust and transparency, and also conduct agreements for industry and technical-military cooperation, according to official sources.