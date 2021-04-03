Cuba approves policy for new Housing Act 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The review of the projected Housing Act in Cuba and an analysis of the behavior of the economy at the end of February were the main issues debated at a government meeting, according to information released on Friday. The Presidency’s website reported that at the meeting, headed by President Miguel Diaz-Canel, the Council of Ministers decided on the regulation, whose purposes include guaranteeing that real estate has an economic approach, with rationality and sustainability in the solution of the housing problem. The proposal establishes the bases for the allocation of houses and to obtain of deed, its price ordered by the State, the way to finance the granting of social interests and the legal regime for housing. During the meeting, held at the Palace of the Revolution, in Havana, participants evaluated the implementation of the so-called Overhaul Task, a process initiated in January to unify the monetary and exchange rates in the country, among other objectives. Regarding that reform, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Planning Alejandro Gil highlighted the incorporation into labor force of more than 76,000 people, 31 percent of whom are under 35 years of age. Authorities acknowledged that it has been a complex beginning of the year, especially due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the blockade imposed by the United States. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Thiomersal-allergic people may be vaccinated with Cuban candidate 23 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad One thousand 29 patients with Covid-19 reported in Cuba 25 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad US-financed operation against Cuban children condemned 29 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty