One thousand 29 patients with Covid-19 reported in Cuba

Cuba today notified 1,029 patients with Covid-19, a list that amounts to 78,382 swince March last year, after several days with reports of more than a thousand confirmed daily.
In the usual daily press conference, the national director of Epidemiology Francisco Durán announced that two patients died from the disease, bringing the number of deaths to 431.
