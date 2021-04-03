Thiomersal-allergic people may be vaccinated with Cuban candidate 24 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad En la imagen, bulbos multidosis y monodosis de los candidatos vacunales cubanos contra la COVID-19. Foto: Abel Padrón Padilla. People allergic to thiomersal may be vaccinated with Cuba´s anti-Covid-19 candidates, for which single-dose batches are already being produced without using such an organomercuric compound with antiseptic action, a scientific authority announced. Speaking to the Cubadebate digital newspaper, Dagmar García, Research director of Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV), said that all thiomersal-allergic people will be vaccinated. She specified that, as part of the productive escalation, latest batches with a single dose will not contain thiomersal. ‘In the observational study with Soberana 02 candidate that is today applied to health workers in Havana, a great number of batches have already been used without this organomercuric compound,’ García explained. Plus, García pointed out that, in the case of this candidate (Soberana 02), in charge of IFV and currently in phase III of clinical trials in the Cuban capital, the multi-dose vaccines contain thiomersal. According to the expert, vaccines in multi-dose formulations are very common in the pharmaceutical industry, which may contain 5 or 10 for each vial, thus making immunization programs much easier. Soberana 02 candidate recently concluded its first stage of its phase III by vaccinating 44,010 volunteers and will reach another 150,000 during the controlled observational trial. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar One thousand 29 patients with Covid-19 reported in Cuba 26 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad US-financed operation against Cuban children condemned 30 mins hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba approves policy for new Housing Act 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty