US blockade affects energy sector’s development in Cuba

The blockade that the United States is imposing on Cuba’s energy and mining sector limits the country’s access to the technologies necessary for power generation, equipment and spare parts, the Foreign Ministry denounced.

According to the Cubaminrex website, the Washington-imposed policy is also an obstacle to acquire the means for personal protection and financial facilities.

The source added that the losses caused to the sector from April 2019 to March 2020 are estimated at 125.282 billion dollars, and the entrepreneurial group Union Electrica alone lost 16 million dollars.

As a result of the US blockade, for example, the main manufacturers of devices for production suspended their relations with Cuba, thus causing maintenance costs to increase as new suppliers had to be found.

Among the suppliers who interrupted their contracts with Cuban companies is Clyde Bergemann, which makes the boiler torches installed in the Lidio Ramon Perez, Diez de Octubre and Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric plants.

In May 2019, Flender, a company that makes the circulation baffles of pumps, refused to sell those devices to Cuba, due to the activation of Title III of the Helms-Burton Act, the Foreign Ministry noted/

Meanwhile, exports from the joint venture Moa Nickel S.A. decreased 7.58 million dollars, as a consequence of 700 tons of nickel and cobalt sulfides that it failed to produce in 2019, due to shortages in fuel supplies, as a result of Washington’s blockade.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

