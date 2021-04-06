Cuban President Announces New Measures Against Covid-19

Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel today announced more drastic measures to face the high incidence of Covid-19 in the country and insisted on responsible action by the population.



Through his Twitter account, the president said that low risk perception is the biggest danger.

‘An alarming beginning of April, with a daily average of more than a thousand cases, the majority in Havana. In the coming hours there will be more drastic closure measures, as before the first Covid-19 outbreak,’ he wrote.

In addition, the Head of State called for more responsible collective action ‘for the good of our families and the country: distance, hygiene and masks’.

Diaz-Canel pointed out that more than 90,000 volunteers are already receiving the second dose of candidate vaccines of national production Soberana02 and Abdala.

‘At the same time, a controlled intervention study continues with thousands of other Cubans. It is an extraordinary effort that deserves a more responsible popular response,’ he said.

He also warned that ‘it will take months for Cuba to be fully immunized’. It is not enough to put our shoulders on the wheel ‘and reiterated his call for responsibility.

Health officials reported 1.66 new cases of Covid-19 infection last night, bringing the number of confirmed cases to more than 1,000 in 24 hours for six consecutive days.

The national director of Epidemiology, Francisco Duran, stressed this figure demonstrates the complex epidemiological situation in the country, with a total of 80,610 people diagnosed since March 2020 with SARS-CoV-2, the pathogen that causes the disease.

To date, 26,198 remain hospitalized, of whom 3,787 are suspected, 17,420 are under surveillance and 4,991 are still active with the coronavirus.

The Caribbean nation has increased its incidence rate in the last 15 days to 122.6 per 100,000 inhabitants.

PL/mm