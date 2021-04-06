Cuba confirms 1,030 Covid-19 cases and four deaths

Cuba on Tuesday reported 1,030 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours, totaling 80,640 contagions and 440 deaths since March 2020.

Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), informed at his daily press briefing on television that 25,468 patients remain in hospitals nationwide, 3,640 of whom are suspected cases, 16,555 are under surveillance and 5,273 are active patients.

On Sunday, Cuba’s 23 molecular biology laboratories made 19,328 PCR tests in real time to detect the coronavirus, totaling 3,108,917 samples in more than a year since the pandemic broke out in the country, Dr. Duran noted.

PL/mm