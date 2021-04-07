Cuba reports 961 Covid-19 cases, two deaths

Cuba on Wednesday reported 961 Covid-19 cases and two deaths over the last 24 hours due to complications related to the disease.

With these figures, the total number of contagions in Cuba since March 2020 increased to 82,601 and the death toll rose to 442, Dr. Francisco Duran, director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), said at his daily press briefing on television.

The specialist added that 5,220 active patients are in hospitals.

On Tuesday, all molecular biology laboratories nationwide made 20,127 PCR tests in real time to detect the presence of the coronavirus, totaling 3,129,044 samples so far.