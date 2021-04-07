President Diaz-Canel urges to boost Cuban agriculture

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel urged to stimulate the country´s agricultural sector by using brand-new techniques and technologies to boost food production.

In a meeting with experts and scientists as well as representatives of various institutions, the Cuban president directed the implementation of any initiative to boost food production, to eliminate obstacles and to benefit food producers, the Presidency posted on its official website.

The decision that deviates from these three principles does not make any sense, said the head of state, stressing that any proposal must take into account the current situation in the country.

Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, on the other hand, acknowledged that despite the actions conducted, the required real impact has not yet been achieved.

Food production is considered by the Cuban government as a national security matter, given its impact on domestic economic development as well as on population’s standard of living.

Pl/mm