Cuba confirms 914 Covid-19 cases and one death

Cuba on Thursday reported 914 Covid-19 patients and one death, so the country accumulates 83,515 cases and 443 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020.



During his daily press conference of television, Dr. Francisco Duran, director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), informed that 24,586 patients are in hospitals, including 3,655 suspected cases, 15,868 under epidemiological surveillance and 5,063 active patients.

He noted that all 24 molecular biology laboratories in the country performed 20,302 PCR tests in real time on Wednesday to detect the coronavirus, so Cuba has done 3,149,346 such tests in more than a year.

Pl/mm