Cuban president regrets death of religious leader Manolo Ogbeyono

President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez on Thursday regretted the death of Manolo Ogbeyono, president of the Yoruba Cultural Association of Cuba, and expressed his condolences to his relatives, friends and members of that society.

On his Twitter account, Diaz-Canel referred to the news published on Wednesday in Granma newspaper about the death of the member of the Interreligious Platform of Cuba, who was also a Mason and a member of the Abakua Society.

Granma reported that Ogbeyono died of cardiorespiratory complications, and recalled that in recent days, due to the health situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, he had called for ‘the unity of Cubans, believers or not.’

In his call, Ogbeyono urged the great Cuban family ‘to continue building the country that we want and need with our own efforts, to root out lies, hatred, evil and envy from the minds and hearts’.