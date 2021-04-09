Cuban president underscores Europe’s solidarity against US campaign

President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Thursday noted the shows of solidarity from Europe against ‘the cruel, ruthless and infamous campaign by the empire’ to denigrate Cuba.

On his Twitter account, the president ratified the stance ‘in defense of our sovereignty and independence’.

‘We face severe difficulties without surrendering, we keep social justice,’ the head of State tweeted.

The Europe for Cuba cannel on Wednesday condemned recent accusations by the United States against Cuba in terms of human rights, which it considered a maneuver to justify aggressions such as the economic, commercial and financial blockade.

In a statement, the European solidarity platform denounced Washington’s crusade in its effort to asphyxiate Cuba, and noted the island’s respect for human rights.

Europe for Cuba condemned the goal of bending Cuba with an arsenal of actions that include destabilization by stimulating and financing the domestic counterrevolution.