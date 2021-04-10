Diaz-Canel says Cuba will continue constitutional development

Cuba will continue the juridical development of its Constitution despite Covid-19, President Miguel Diaz-Canel wrote on his Twitter account on Saturday.

The president recalled that today is the second anniversary of the proclamation of the current Constitution, and added that ‘not even in times of pandemic we will stop working to comply with the legislative schedule. We owe it to our history.’

Last year, the National People’s Power Assembly (Parliament) approved six new laws related to the institutional ordering of the State and the Government, as established in the Constitution.

In December, during the sixth ordinary session of the National Assembly, the schedule to review the new legal norms was readjusted, due to the delays caused by the health situation and the impossibility to meet for debates and approval.

According to the schedule, 26 laws will be debated during the current legislature (2021-2022), while the Council of State must approve 29 decree-laws.