Cuban athlete Eglys de la Cruz to compete in Tokyo 2020

Cuban shooter Eglys de la Cruz confirmed in Havana on Saturday that she will compete in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, scheduled from July 23 to August 8, 2021.

Radio Havana Cuba reported that De la Cruz, a bronze medalist in Beijing 2008, will compete there to get on the podium again in the summer event.

According to the athlete, who was born in central Sancti Spiritus province, she will take part in her fifth Games with the same fighting spirit that has characterized her sports career.

The Cuban athlete’s determination comes a few weeks after having announced that she would not participate in the summer event because she was pregnant; however, she changed her mind and will defend the colors of her Cuban flag.

De la Cruz stated that she is training well, she is full of strength to continue, and announced that she will be along with the rest of the athletes in a training base in Spain.

London 2012 Olympic shooter Leuris Pupo, as well as Jorge Felix Alvarez, Laina Perez and Jorge Grau, will travel to Spain with De la Cruz.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

