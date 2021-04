The Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) reported 1,600 new Covid-19 cases and nine deaths in the last 24 hours on Monday.

The national director of Epidemiology, Dr. Francisco Duran, explained during his daily press conference that 4,826 people are in hospitals nationwide.

The total number of Covid-19-related deaths reached 476, while contagions have risen to 88,445 since March 2020, the doctor said.