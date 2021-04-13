Mexican newspaper highlights Cuban Soberana Plus vaccine

The Mexican newspaper El Heraldo de Mexico highlighted the Soberana Plus vaccine, the fifth candidate in Cuba approved by the Center for State Control of Medicines.



It pointed out that it is the most recent created by Cuba against SARS-CoV-2, and specifically, the first clinical trial conducted on convalescents with a Covid vaccine worldwide.

The newspaper quoted the director of the Finlay Vaccine Institute, Vicente Perez Bencomo, who said that the antigen has been applied to some people convalescing from Covid-19 to study the response in their systems.

This proposal is important, Perez explained, because people who suffer from the virus may have one of the new strains, so the vaccine for them could stop its spread.

One of the doctors involved in the creation of the vaccine is Dagmar Garcia Rivera, who said that she has obtained excellent safety and immunogenicity results perceived with a single application of the dose.

The newspaper recalls that there are five strains of Covid-19 in Cuba and the records of SARS-CoV-2 mutations concern are worrying.

