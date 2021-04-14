Cuba and Denmark promote mutually beneficial investments
The investment forum gave continuity to a video conference between executives from the Chambers of Commerce of the two countries, held in February 2021, when the prospects for promoting Cuban exports linked to Danish market potential were discussed.
On the occasion, the Danish representation identified the most attractive products in the Cuban portfolio of offers, especially the food-farming industry, and highlighted its interest in integrating a commercial delegation that would visit Cuba in the second half of this year.
This contact will allow Danish companies to present their commercial opening to conclude export agreements, in correspondence with the 2020-2021 Business Opportunities Portfolio promoted by Cuba’s Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment.