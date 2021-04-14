Cuba confirms 959 Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths

Cuba on Wednesday reported 959 Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths over the last 24 hours, so the Caribbean country has accumulated 89,404 confirmed cases and 487 deaths since March 2020.



During his daily press briefing on television, the national director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), Dr. Francisco Duran, said that 24,600 patients are in hospitals nationwide, including 3,688 suspected cases, 16,165 under surveillance and 4,747 active patients.

He explained that all 25 molecular biology laboratories in Cuba performed 20,993 real-time PCR tests to detect the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus.

Cuba has accumulated 3,277,536 such tests since the outbreak of the pandemic in March last year.

