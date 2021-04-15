Cuban president acknowledges Eusebio Leal’s legacy

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Thursday acknowledged the legacy of former director of the Office of the Historian of Havana, Eusebio Leal, an institution that he described as a management model.

Eusebio Leal is irreplaceable, and the Office of the Historian of Havana should continue his legacy, preserve and develop his work, the president said at a meeting with executives from that cultural, social and economic institution.

The Office’s work in Old Havana is a management model that should serve as a benchmark to build an autonomous municipality model based on the people who reside in it, Diaz-Canel said on Twitter.

During the meeting, also attended by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, the head of State said that the methods of the Office of the Historian of Havana should be a part of the training of the country’s mayors and governors.

He especially noted its cultural management aimed at local sustainable development, and the ties with universities, the academy and the skilled workforce of the territory.

Office Deputy Director Perla Rosales informed about the institution’s work in 2020 regarding urban, cultural, social, educational and investment management.

She acknowledged that the Office’s work is depressed now, especially due to the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, mainly in the tourist sector.

The expert added that the Office is planning, among other goals, to seek new supply sources to replace imports, the expansion of Information and Telecommunication Technologies (ICTs) and the development of the ‘smart city’ project.