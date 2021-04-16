Cuban Communist Party remembers Fidel Castro’s ideas

The second secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), Jose Ramon Machado, on Friday evoked the historical leader Fidel Castro and addressed the country’s socioeconomic issues during the opening of the 8th Congress of the political organization.

According to the official page of the PCC, Machado quoted Fidel Castro’s words pronounced in the First Congress of the Party in 1975.

On the other hand, he assured that during the last five years since the previous meeting, the people worked in the implementation of the guidelines of the economic and social policy.

What has been achieved and what remains to be done has been analyzed in the grassroots organizations and territorial structures of the Party and is reflected in the documents that after hard work the delegates will analyze and approve, he assured.

The second secretary stressed that different sectors of society are represented among the attendees, of which 94 percent are university graduates.

In the morning, the documents that regulate the functioning of the Congress were approved and the first secretary, Army General, Raul Castro, read the Central Report.

The Congress will last until April 19, during which time the delegates will work in three commissions to analyze the functioning and ideological work, cadre politics, and the economic-social results achieved since the celebration of the 7th Congress to date.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

fny