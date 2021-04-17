Cuba: 87,061 Covid-19 patients recovered

Cuba reported today 1.026 new infections with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, 12 deaths and 919 medical discharges for a total of 87,061 recovered from Covid-19.

Cuba’s National Director of Epidemiology, Dr. Francisco Duran, explained that 21,187 tests were carried out in the country’s Molecular Biology laboratories to detect the coronavirus.

At the moment, a total of 4,845 people are hospitalized due to Covid-19, of which 4,781 have a stable clinical evolution, while 64 cases are being treated in intensive care, 35 in serious condition and 29 in critical condition. Dr. Duran regretted the death of 12 people in the last hours, bringing the number of deaths due to the disease since the beginning of the pandemic to 512.

From March 2020 to date, 92,474 citizens have fallen ill with Covid-19 in Cuba. Recovery rate is 94.1% and lethality is 0.52%

The chief epidemiologists said that 165 children were detected with SARS-CoV-2 in the last 24 hours. Among them, five babies less than six months old, and so far 605 children have been reported with Covid-19.

Now, 692 infants are being treated in the health care centers, said Duran, who pointed out that since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, 11,493 minors fell ill and 93.9% has recovered.

The expert pointed out that out of the 1.026 detected cases, 1.004 were indigenous and 22 imported.