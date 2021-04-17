Food production, a priority for Cuban government

Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero described food production and the advance of Non-State Management Forms (NSMF), a complement to national development, as a government priority.

He said this at the Economic and Social Commission, which he presided over, as part of the 8th Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), which started on Friday at Havana International Conference Center until Monday 19.

According to local television, Marrero spoke about recently adopted measures to make progress in obtaining and commercializing agricultural products and boost the private and cooperative sectors.

In this regard, he mentioned progress in the assessment of experiences to boost non-agricultural cooperatives, as well as the study of micro, small and medium enterprises.

Thereon, he said, ‘the policy on the involvement of the state and private sectors has already been approved, and we are currently drafting the regulations to implement it.’

The prime minister acknowledged the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in the country with the decisive work between the government, scientists and experts, and highlighted the progress of the five Cuban vaccine candidates against this disease.