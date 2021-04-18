Brazilian PT greets Congress of Cuban Communist Party

The Workers’ Party (PT) of Brazil greeted the 8th Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), which is in session from Friday until next Monday.

With great honor we welcome the Congress of the historical continuity of the Cuban Revolution, indicates the PT in a note signed by its president, Gleisi Hoffmann, to which Prensa Latina had access.

Hoffmann points out that this event takes place at a very important time for the whole world, due to the start of vaccination against Covid-19 in some countries of the world and the expectation for the approval of Cuban vaccines.

Likewise, she acknowledges that, in March, during an event at the Sao Paulo Forum, we were able to learn a lot from colleagues responsible for the health area in Cuba and see how the priority of investment in research helps save people’s lives.

The partisan organization indicates that, in this Congress, the PCC will continue with this humanistic vision of national politics, with a development model that privileges the population of that country and is an example in the fight against the advance of neoliberal policies in the world.

We hope that the Congress will be fully successful and that we can continue to deepen relations between our parties and learn from our Cuban colleagues, the PT finally underlines.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

fny