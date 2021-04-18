Cuba remembers example of the Foreign Minister of Dignity

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez today evoked the example of Raúl Roa, Minister of Foreign Relations between 1959 and 1976, on the 114th anniversary of his birth.

Through Twitter, the headline highlights the deeds of he who was known with the nickname of Minister of Dignity.

Raúl Roa García imbued Cuban diplomacy with a feverish revolutionary spirit in the defense of just causes, Rodríguez wrote.

The Cuban foreign minister added that Roa’s example inspires the ministry and ‘leads our country in international forums.’

In fact, around this time 60 years ago, Roa denounced before the United Nations the military aggression of the United States against Cuba after the bombing of the island’s airports on April 15, 1961, a prelude to the imminent invasion.

He demonstrated that the mercenary attack on Playa Girón two days later had been organized and trained by the Central Intelligence Agency of the United States with the complicity of Central American governments.

The Cuban writer, historian and diplomat was linked to the people’s struggle against the dictatorship of Gerardo Machado (Revolution of 1930), he advocated for a diverse cultural movement, participated in international events and after the Fulgencio Batista coup (1952) he had than gone into exile in Mexico because of his leftist ideas.

After 1959, he represented revolutionary Cuba in different world meetings and forums where he denounced the violent actions of Washington against the island in the middle of a Cold War context.

Fuente: Prensa Latina.

