Cuba reports 1,060 Covid-19 cases and six deaths

Cuba on Monday confirmed 1,060 Covid-19 cases and six deaths in the past 24 hours ,due to complications from the disease.

The country has reported 94,571 cases of infections with SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, and 531 deaths since March, 2020.

According to reports, 24,853 patients are still in hospitals, 3,463 of who are suspected cases, 16,479 people are under epidemiological surveillance and 4,911 are active cases.

At his daily press briefing on television, the National director of Epidemiology at the Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), Dr. Francisco Duran, said that in order to detect the coronavirus, 21,568 PCR tests in real time were performed on Sunday, totaling 3,385,469 such tests since the outbreak of the pandemic in Cuba 13 months ago.