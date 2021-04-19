Diaz-Canel is elected First Secretary of Communist Party of Cuba

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) elected President of the Republic Miguel Diaz-Canel as its First Secretary.

The new Central Committee elected on Sunday by the delegates attending the 8th PCC Congress also elected the members of the Political Bureau and the Party’s Secretariat in its first plenary meeting.

Diaz-Canel will take up the position that Army General Raul Castro has held until today.

Raul Castro, who announced the results of the Plenary Session, announced on April 16 that he would not accept a proposal to remain in a senior position in the Party, although he said that he would continue to ‘serve as just another revolutionary combatant, willing to make my modest contribution until the end of (his) life’.

The 8th PCC Congress has become a milestone in the continuity of the Cuban revolutionary process and the reaffirmation of the socialist social and economic development model.