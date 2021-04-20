Cuban president assesses results of Communist Party’s Congress 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Monday described the final day of the 8th Congress of the Communist Party (PCC) as ‘historic’. The Congress ended today with the first plenary meeting of the new Central Committee elected on Sunday, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of the defeat of US-backed mercenaries in Playa Giron (Bay of Pigs).This body will have the responsibility at this meeting to elect the main PCC posts for the 2021-2026 period. ‘The Generation of the Centennial, founder and guide of the Party, transfers responsibilities. #SomosCuba #SomosContinuidad’ (‘We are Cuba’, ‘We are continuity’) the President tweeted. The PCC first secretary until now, Raul Castro, on Friday announced that he would not continue holding that position. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Government party in Panama donates medical supplies to Cuba 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba will continue fighting US blockade, says Bruno Rodríguez 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad US press highlights Diaz-Canel’s election as head of PCC 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty