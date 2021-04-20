Government party in Panama donates medical supplies to Cuba 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The ruling Democratic Revolutionary Party (PRD) of Panama donated a batch of medical supplies to Cuba to contribute to the Covid-19 vaccination process in Cuba, diplomatic sources informed on Tuesday. PRD Secretary General Pedro Miguel Gonzalez symbolically delivered a shipment of syringes to Cuban Ambassador to Panama Lydia Margarita Gonzalez and described it as a contribution of his political group to the health of the Cuban people.Gonzalez recalled his visit to Cuba, where he met with the current First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, and other leaders, to strengthen ties with the political organizations of the neighboring nation. For her part, the diplomat thanked the gesture and highlighted the moment in which the donation was made, when her people celebrated the 60th anniversary of the victory over the mercenary brigade that landed at Playa Giron (Bay of Pigs) and also, coinciding with that date, the 8th Congress of the PCC concluded its sessions. This PRD action joins the global effort promoted by the associations of Cuban residents abroad, so that Cuba has sufficient supplies to immunize the entire nation, when the clinical trials are concluded and the vaccines produced in Cuba are certified. Despite the strict extraterritorial restrictions by the northern neighbor and against any prognosis, Cuba is currently working on five vaccine candidates to immunize its people against Covid-19, two of them are about to conclude Phase III of clinical trials. So far, Cuba is the only country in Latin America and the Caribbean that achieves it. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuban president assesses results of Communist Party’s Congress 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba will continue fighting US blockade, says Bruno Rodríguez 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad US press highlights Diaz-Canel’s election as head of PCC 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty