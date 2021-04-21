ALBA-TCP pays tribute to Cuban leader Raul Castro 5 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) on Tuesday paid tribute to Raul Castro, upon concluding his term as first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC). Through a communiqué, the ALBA-TCP member countries made ‘a fair recognition to a life dedicated to the liberation of the peoples, the struggle for social justice and international solidarity,’ which constitutes an example for future generations, the regional organization noted.It added that the integration mechanism also benefited from the wisdom of the Cuban leader and his efforts to strengthen the Latin American and Caribbean alliance, during his tenure as president of the Councils of State and of Ministers of Cuba. ‘We are convinced that Raul Castro will continue to be a light that guides our steps on the road to the construction of a fairer and humane society,’ concluded the ALBA-TCP communiqué. In its first plenary meeting, the new PCC Central Committee elected by the delegates at the 8th Congress, appointed Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel first secretary of the political organization. The Cuban president will follow Army General Raul Castro, an exponent of the historic leadership of the Cuban Revolution commanded by the leader of that process, Fidel Castro, and whose legacy prevailed at the meeting. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba reports 1,006 new Covid-19 cases 1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Diaz-Canel favors stronger Cuba-Russia ties after talking with Putin 1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Newsweek addresses challenges in US-Cuba relations 5 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty