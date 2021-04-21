Cuba reports 1,006 new Covid-19 cases

1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad
Cuba reporta mil 37 nuevos casos con la COVID-19 y 13 fallecidos. Foto: Captura pantalla de TV/Radio Ciudad.
Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), informed on Wednesday that 1,006 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

Dr. Duran stated in his daily press briefing on television that nine people died as a result of the disease, while 5,123 active patients are in hospitals nationwide.

The Covid-19 death toll in Cuba totals 547 and the number of contagions since March 2020 has risen to 96,760, Dr. Duran said.

pl/mm
Compartir...

También te puede interesar

Diaz-Canel favors stronger Cuba-Russia ties after talking with Putin

1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Newsweek addresses challenges in US-Cuba relations

5 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

ALBA-TCP pays tribute to Cuban leader Raul Castro

5 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *