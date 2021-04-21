Cuba’s Council of State appoints new deputy prime minister in gov’t 5 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba’s Council of State decided on Tuesday to release Roberto Morales as deputy prime minister and appoint Jorge Luis Perdomo, who had been serving as minister of Communications since July 2018, to that post. According to an official press release, the appointment was made at the proposal of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel regarding Morales’ move to professional activity in the Communist Party of Cuba, in the responsibilities of member of the Political Bureau and the Secretariat of the Central Committee. Among the agreements, that body also determined the promotion of minister of Communications to Engineer Mayra Arevich, who had held the position of executive president of the Cuban Telecommunications Company since 2011. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba reports 1,006 new Covid-19 cases 1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Diaz-Canel favors stronger Cuba-Russia ties after talking with Putin 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Newsweek addresses challenges in US-Cuba relations 5 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty