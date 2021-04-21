Cuba’s Council of State appoints new deputy prime minister in gov’t

Cuba’s Council of State decided on Tuesday to release Roberto Morales as deputy prime minister and appoint Jorge Luis Perdomo, who had been serving as minister of Communications since July 2018, to that post.
According to an official press release, the appointment was made at the proposal of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel regarding Morales’ move to professional activity in the Communist Party of Cuba, in the responsibilities of member of the Political Bureau and the Secretariat of the Central Committee.
Among the agreements, that body also determined the promotion of minister of Communications to Engineer Mayra Arevich, who had held the position of executive president of the Cuban Telecommunications Company since 2011.
