Diaz-Canel favors stronger Cuba-Russia ties after talking with Putin

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Wednesday called for stronger exchange with Russia after a telephone call with his counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

‘I had a fraternal telephone conversation with esteemed President Putin. I received his warm congratulations and we ratify the mutual will to continue progressing in our political, economic and commercial relations,’ the Cuban president posted on his Twitter account.

The Kremlin press service announced on Tuesday that both heads of State talked about Diaz-Canel’s election as First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and on his birthday.

The Russian president congratulated his counterpart for his new post, announced at the sessions of the 8th PCC Congress.

Both leaders reaffirmed their mutual willingness to comprehensively strengthen the strategic partnership between Russia and Cuba, the communique stated.

They also highlighted the importance of joint work in the implementation of agreed projects in the commercial and economic areas, among others.

Putin and Diaz-Canel expressed interest in coordinating efforts to fight the spread of the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus.

