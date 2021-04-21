New rector of Cuba’s Institute of International Relations appointed 6 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Tuesday announced the appointment of Rogelio Sierra as the new rector of the Higher Institute of International Relations (ISRI). In a message on Twitter, the Foreign Minister acknowledged the commitment and dedication of the former deputy foreign minister, and wished him success in his new functions. On Monday, Army General Raul Castro presented the 14 members of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and the six members of the Secretariat, including former ISRI Rector Rogelio Polanco. Polanco, a diplomat, journalist and deputy to the National Assembly (Parliament), holds the position of head of the Ideological Department of the Central Committee. Previously, he served as Cuban ambassador to Venezuela. Meanwhile, Sierra worked as first secretary and official in the Europe Directorate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREX) and deputy director of Dissemination and Information. He was also Cuba’s ambassador to Peru and director for Latin America and the Caribbean at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREX). Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba reports 1,006 new Covid-19 cases 1 hora hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Diaz-Canel favors stronger Cuba-Russia ties after talking with Putin 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Newsweek addresses challenges in US-Cuba relations 5 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty