Cuba is confident in international support against US blockade

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Thursday ratified his confidence in the international support for the resolution to end the US blockade against Cuba, which will be submitted on June 23.

On his official Twitter account, the foreign minister referred to the future voting of the document at the United Nations General Assembly, where historically an overwhelming majority of countries has rejected Washington’s blockade.

‘We are confident about the support from the international community for the end of this inhumane policy that violates the UN Charter,’ the head of Cuban diplomacy noted.

Since November 24, 1992, the UN General Assembly has voted every year against the coercive measure, reflected in an almost unanimous vote in favor of the elimination of the economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba.

In 2020, 159 States and 34 international organizations sent information to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in support of the resolution submitted by Cuba every year.

According to Cuban authorities, between April 2019 and March 2020, the US blockade caused losses of 5.57 billion dollars, a record figure for one year, and the accumulated damages in six decades amount to 144.413 billion dollars.