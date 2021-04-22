Cuba reports 1,207 new Covid-19 cases abd 12 deaths

The Cuban Public Health Ministry (MINSAP) on Thursday reported 1,207 new contagions with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes Covid-19.

Cuerpo : In his daily press briefing on television, the national director of Epidemiology at the MINSAP, Dr. Francisco Duran, said that 12 people died as a result of the disease.

At present, there are 5,302 patients with the disease in the country’s hospitals.

Meanwhile, the death toll from Covid-19 amounts to 559 and the number of positive patients reached 97,967 since March 2020, Dr. Duran noted.