Cuba’s President rejects US blockade in Covid-19 times

Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Friday rejected the tightening of the US blockade against his country in Covid-19 times.

On Twitter, the president assured that the voice of the world and of Cuba will be raised again on June 23 at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) against the blockade.

‘If in more than six decades that cruel policy has caused shortages to the Cuban family, in the last year, in Covid-19 times, it has aimed at almost smothering us,’ he tweeted.

Since November 24, 1992, the UNGA has pronounced itself every year against the US coercive measure, reflected in an almost unanimous vote in favor of the elimination of the US economic, commercial and financial blockade.

On Thursday, Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez ratified his confidence in the international support for the upcoming resolution in a message published on Twitter.

In 2020, 159 States and 34 international organizations sent information to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in support of the resolution against the policy presented each year by Havana.

According to Cuban authorities, from April 2019 to March 2020, the US aggression caused losses in the order of 5.5 billion dollars, a record figure for one year, and the accumulated damages in six decades amount to 144.4 billion dollars.