US lacks evidence on sonic attacks, newspaper upholds

The United States lacks evidence to blame Russia or Cuba for alleged sonic attacks on soldiers in Syria or diplomats in Havana, Politico newspaper published on Friday.
According to an article, the Pentagon investigated suspected Russian directed-energy attacks on US soldiers in Syria, but there is no concrete evidence to prove their origin.

Defense officials have briefed congressional committees on the alleged actions and identified Russia as a likely culprit, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter, the article adds.

The sessions included information about one incident in Syria in the fall of 2020, when several troops developed flu-like symptoms, two people familiar with the Pentagon probe said.

After the article was published, General Frank McKenzie, head of the United States Central Command, told lawmakers during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing that he has seen ‘no evidence’ of such attacks on US forces in the Middle East, Politico reported.

The Pentagon’s probe is part of a broader effort to examine energy attacks on US officials across multiple agencies in recent years.

The circumstances surrounding these incidents are murky, and US officials have difficulty attributing the alleged attacks to a particular weapon or country, Politico stated.

