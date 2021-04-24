Impact of blockade on Cuban civilian aviation denounced

The blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba has caused the closure of sales in several markets and hampered bank transfers in the aviation sector, reported the Granma newspaper.

According to the newspaper, the impediment of flights to and from Havana has limited the financial flow of the Cubana de Aviacion airline, with a negative impact calculated at over 353 million dollars.

The deputy director of the airline, Arsenio Arocha Elias-Moises, pointed out that the cancellation of lease contracts and agreements for the transportation of cargo has been among the most noticeable damages caused by the blockade.

Other effects are, as he pointed out, the closure of bank accounts, the impossibility of receiving services from fuel suppliers in regular destinations, the interruption of negotiations for the opening of the destination Jamaica, as well as problems in obtaining access to international commercial platforms.

More than five million dollars in income was lost from exports of goods and services in cargo transportation to and fro the United States.

In addition, difficulties persist in purchasing parts and equipment necessary for maintenance, repair and upkeep of the aircraft, the director said.

