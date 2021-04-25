Another celebration of Cuban workers

The fact that this May Day Cubans will remain behind closed doors, once again, with the same desire to march we felt in 2020, does not mean in any way that we renounce the celebration of International Workers’ Day, a universal century-old commemoration, which in Cuba is a massive event, to share with family and co-workers.

Faced with the impossibility of filling plazas and quenching our thirst for gathering and festivity, the Cuban Workers’ Central Union (CTC) has called for creative virtual celebrations in every home and workplace to reaffirm our support for the Revolution.

There are many reasons to celebrate: the country continues to resist the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the U.S. government, tightened by the Trump administration, which adopted 242 hostile measures – all remaining in force today – and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has weakened even the most powerful economies.

Cuban Communists have just held the 8th Party Congress, a transcendental event, securing continuity, passing the political organization’s principal responsibilities to a generation that grew up admiring the rebels in the Sierra who now continue «with their foot in the stirrup,» alongside us on the paths they taught us.

One of these paths, that of innovation and sovereignty, that of empowering internal forces, that of learning to produce what we need with our own hands – perhaps a mandate from Fidel and Raul that remains pending – is the one that workers in health and the sciences have been following, in this struggle for life, as necessary and Cuban as that of tobacco and sugar of which, 80 years ago, Don Fernando Ortiz spoke about.

Fuente: Granma.

fny