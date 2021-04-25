Huella de España Festival recalls Alicia Alonso’s work

The 29th La Huella de España (Spain’s Legacy) Festival on Friday highlighted Alicia Alonso’s ties with Spain in her work with the lecture given by historian of the National Ballet of Cuba, Miguel Cabrera.

Cabrera highlighted the great Spanish influence on the life of the Cuban prima ballerina assoluta, who learned the art of dancing and the use of castanets in her childhood and shared stories about her first trips to that European country during her artistic career.

The festival, dedicated to the legacy of the most universal Cuban artist, will feature the lecture ‘Leaving a Mark by Dancing,’ given by choreographer, founder and director of the Spanish Ballet of Cuba, Eduardo Veitia.

Some of the main guests are the national ballets of Cuba and Spain, the Antonio Gades Company, Lizt Alfonso Dance Cuba, ECOS, Habana Compas Dance, Ivette Cepeda and Tina Gutierrez.

The festival is being broadcast on the Streaming Cuba platform and includes dialogues, lectures, and concerts by national and foreign artists.

Soprano Johana Simon and pianist Beatriz Boizan will perfom pieces by Sevillian composers Joaquin and Jose Luis Turina.

With the support of the Ministry of Culture of Cuba, the Spanish embassy and the Federation of Spanish Societies, the festival will strengthen the solid cultural ties between both nations.

Fuente. Prensa Latina.

fny