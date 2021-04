Cuba on Monday reported 938 Covid-19 patients, totaling 102,441 contagions in the country, as a result of a high autochthonous infections in recent times.



During his daily press briefing on television, Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), said that six patients died from the disease, so the death toll rose to 597.

pl/mm