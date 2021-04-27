Cuba reports 1,083 new Covid-19 cases and seven deaths

Cuba on Tuesday reported 1,083 contagions with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, and seven deaths due to complications from the disease.

Therefore, the total number of confirmed cases in the country since March 2020, rose to 103,524 and the death toll soared to 604, Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP), said at his daily briefing on television.

The expert added that 5,402 active patients are still in hospitals.

Some 22,795 real-time PCR tests were made nationwide on Monday to detect the coronavirus, so the number of samples taken since the outbreak of the pandemic in Cuba on March 2020 totals 3,564,773.