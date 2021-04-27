Diaz-Canel recalls Chernobyl disaster and Cuba’s aid

President Miguel Diaz-Canel recalled the tragedy caused by the nuclear accident in the Ukrainian town of Chernobyl and Cuba’s collaboration in caring for the affected children.

The president recalled on his Twitter account the 35 years that have elapsed since the catastrophe in the Ukrainian city of Pripyat, on April 26, 1986, and how Cuba made made the pain of that people its own and offered treatments and cures to thousands of children.

Over 21,000 children with illnesses caused by radiation exposure were treated in Cuba between 1989 and 2011, thanks to a program that also strengthened the ties of friendship between Cuba and Ukraine.

The Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Anayansi Rodriguez and her Ukrainian counterpart, Yevhen Yenin, recalled on Monday, during the Political Consultation Meeting between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of both countries the 31st anniversary of the start of the Chernobyl Children program.

The meeting, which took place virtually, also made it possible to evaluate new actions to promote economic-commercial ties, cooperation and political dialogue.

At the meeting, both delegations expressed their willingness to continue to work to strengthen bilateral relations in areas of common interest, and highlighted the historic ties and solidarity that unite the two countries.

The deputy ministers addressed the current epidemiological situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the possibilities of collaboration in the fight against the disease, while the Ukrainian side recognized Cuba’s internationalist work at this stage and its biotechnological breakthroughs.

pl/mm