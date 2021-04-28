Cuba reports 988 Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths

The Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) on Wednesday reported 988 Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths over the last 24 hours due to complications related to the disease.

With these figures, the total number of contagions in Cuba since March 2020 increased to 104,512 and the death toll rose to 614, Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at MINSAP said at his daily press briefing on television.

The specialist added that 5,306 active patients are in hospitals.

On Tuesday, laboratories nationwide (except in the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud) made 21,441 PCR tests in real time to detect the presence of the coronavirus, totaling 3,586,214 samples so far.

Pl/mm