Cuba denounces US blockade damages to health sector

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Thursday denounced damages caused to the health sector by the US economic, commercial and financial blockade.

The foreign minister said on Twitter that such hostile policy, tightened during the Covid-19 pandemic, affects the inventories of available drugs in Cuban pharmacies, hospitals and care homes.

He added that threats and reprisals against banks and suppliers, in order to include Cuba in the list of countries that supposedly sponsor terrorism, hinder the purchase of indispensable supplies and drugs.

According to the report drafted by Cuba on the effects of the blockade between April, 2019, and March, 2020, losses in this sector amount to 160,260,000 dollars.

Meanwhile, the Cuban group of biotechnological and pharmaceutical enterprises, BioCubaFarma, also complained on Twitter about their difficulties to purchase raw materials, spare parts and supplies to guarantee supply of drugs for the National Healthcare System.

In this regard, this document, which will be presented to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on June 23, gave examples of what happened to the Importing and Exporting Enterprise of Medical Products (MediCuba S.A.).

The Cuban financial banking system, on the other hand, was one of the main targets of the measures by the US administration that aim to tighten the economic blockade, and damages in this sector have exceeded 284 million dollars.