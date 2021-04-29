Cuba reports over 1,000 Covid-19 cases in one day

The number of Covid-19 cases in Cuba exceeded 1,000 on a single day, as 1,149 people were diagnosed as positive on Wednesday.

There have been over 1,000 new infected patients on average throughout April, said Dr. Francisco Duran, national director of Epidemiology at the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP).

The expert reported that the new patients bring the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Cuba since last year to 105,661.

He added that 18 patients died on wednesday as a result of complications associated with the disease, an ‘extremely high figure’ for the country, Dr. Duran lamented.

He added that the latest deaths bring the toll to 632.

The epidemiologist highlighted that 1,094 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, raising the total of recovered cases at 99,630.

He noted that 5,343 patients remain hospitalized, including 5,270 in stable clinical evolution, 40 in serious condition and 33 critical.

