Cuban president calls on people to be extremely careful

President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Thursday called on the Cuban people to be extremely careful due to the spread of Covid-19 in Cuba.

‘#COVID-19 keeps on claiming lives, health and resources. The curb of contagions does not flatten out. I call on everyone to be extremely careful, respect physical distancing and wash constantly,’ the president wrote on Twitter.

‘Only united we will be able to overcome this rough patch. If everyone can, #Wecandoit,’ he tweeted.

On Wednesday, as usual, the president, together with other senior officials, headed the daily analysis of the epidemiological situation. The meeting urged that patients be assisted until their full recovery.

At the meeting, Minister of Public Health Jose Angel Portal provided an update on the trend of positive cases and stressed that the highest numbers are in the provinces of Havana and Artemisa, in western Cuba, as well as in Sancti Spiritus (center).

PL/mm