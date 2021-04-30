Cuban Government states that there is full employment in the country 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad The Ministry of Economy and Planning (MEP) said that there is full employment and the job opportunities are varied in Cuba. The MEP specified in a statement published on Thursday on its Twitter account that decent work and economic growth in the country are satisfactory.According to the statement, the Cuban unemployment rate for 10 years has been below 4 percent, which allows affirming that there is full employment in the country, according to international standards. The concept of unemployment is used in the context of the economy and public finances. It is also part of the workforce that under working conditions has no occupation in activities that produce goods or services, according to generalized criteria. Furthermore, the International Labor Organization (ILO) estimates that 26 million jobs have been lost in Latin America and the Caribbean as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. An ILO report states that 2021 began with a complex labor outlook, aggravated by the new waves of contagions and the slow vaccination processes against the disease. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuba denounces impact of US blockade at Eurasian forum 2 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba denounces US blockade damages to health sector 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba reports over 1,000 Covid-19 cases in one day 1 día hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty