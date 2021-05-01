Cuba thanks international support against US blockade 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez thanked the support of the Network in Defense of Humanity, personalities, intellectuals and friends in solidarity against the blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba. On Twitter, Bruno Rodríguez reiterated the international complaint about this economic, financial and commercial blockade.Recently, the Brazilian chapter of the Network in Defense of Humanity described the US blockade against Cuba as inhumane and called for condemning such unprecedented aggression for more than 60 years. The US blockade ‘is based on provisions that qualify, according to international law, as unilateral coercive measures and genocide, in accordance with the 1948 Geneva Convention, and as a crime against humanity by the Statute of Rome of the International Criminal Court,’ Bruno said. For the group, it is pressing ‘in the face of the increasingly complicated scenario imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic and the global crisis to activate public opinion in the face of such a long-standing blockade against a people always supportive and brave.’ «Let us fulfill the ethical duty to condemn this injustice and demand that the principles of peace, international legality, multilateralism and mutual respect prevail, and that civilized relations among States prevail as the only way to guarantee the survival of human species in the planet». Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir... También te puede interesar Cuban President heads celebration for May 1 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Cuba virtually celebrates International Workers’ Day 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad US has not condemned attack on Cuban Embassy yet 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Deja una respuesta Cancelar la respuestaTu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *Comentario Nombre * Correo electrónico * Web Guarda mi nombre, correo electrónico y web en este navegador para la próxima vez que comente. Current ye@r * Leave this field empty