Cuba virtually celebrates International Workers' Day 4 horas hace Redacción Digital Radio Ciudad Digital platforms will be the main stage for celebrating in Cuba the International Workers' Day, based on a virtual parade and other initiatives. As the President of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) Fernando González explained in the television program Round Table, there will be also an International Meeting of Solidarity with Cuba under the motto United We shall Overcome!, as part of the activities for May 1. The central theme of the forum is the battle against the economic, commercial and financial US blockade against Cuba amid a severe international movement for the end of the hostile policy considered as the country´s greatest development drawback, he stressed.According to González, over 80 participants all over the globe are already registered to attend the virtual event. The commemoration will be framed in digital networks due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation, but this will not prevent the tribute to Cuba´s National Hero José Martí and other actions in support of the continuity of the Revolution, Ulises Guilarte, secretary-general of the Central of Cuban Workers (CTC), stated. Fuente: PL imop/ Compartir...